CHINO (CBSLA) — Both sides of the 60 Freeway in Chino were shut down for an officer-involved shooting investigation just as the morning rush hour started Wednesday.
The California Highway Patrol shut down the eastbound and westbound sides at Phillips Ranch Road at about 6:30 a.m. The CHP said the freeway would be closed for an unknown duration due to Chino police activity.
Police officers were seen walking back and forth across lanes and looking over the sides of the freeway. Chino police later said that officers had responded to Central and the 60 Freeway on reports of a man with a knife. The suspect refused to comply with officers, who opened fire, according to police.
The suspect is in custody and was taken to a hospital with superficial injuries, police said. No officers were injured.
The closure had westbound traffic backed up all the way to the 15 Freeway. The eastbound lanes were reopened just before 8:30. The westbound lanes were reopened about a half hour later.