



— An elementary school in North Carolina says it’s found a perfect way to help students refocus their classroom stress.

At South Graham Elementary School in Graham, they call it Panda Yoga. It is slow and relaxing — a time when students can forget what may be troubling them.

“I do like doing it because if I am mad or something, then when it’s time to come in here I’ll come in here and all the stress is released,” fourth grader Clarissa Gibson told WGHP.

School social worker Kerrie Ann Brown said she was searching for something that could help some of her students refocus some of their behavior.

“Yoga helps them be able to slow their minds down a little bit and concentrate on breathing,” Brown said. “We are really big on taking those deep breaths, because that’s something they can do when they have conflict with classmates or at home if things get chaotic. They’ve learned to stop and breathe, and it gives them time to think, and then they can respond instead of just a quick reaction which might be a bad decision.”

The class is held once a week and is a reward of sorts for good behavior and classroom performance.

“It’s something very fun for me to do when I come in here. I get to relax and not get to think about something else but focus on something that I have to do,” said another student.

The program so popular, Brown is adding a boy’s yoga session this month and will expand the girl’s program in the near future.

