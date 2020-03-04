Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect who allegedly stole a MTA supervisor’s vehicle Wednesday led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the valley.
According to police, the white 2015 Ford Explorer was stolen in the Norwalk area shortly after 10 p.m.
The suspect came to a stop in a North Hollywood 7-Eleven parking lot shortly after 11 p.m.
Police blocked off traffic on Coldwater Canyon Avenue at Vanowen Street, placed a spike strip under the front tires of the vehicle and fired a beanbag round into the back window of the vehicle.
The driver then sped off for a brief pursuit, coming to a stop a short time later with a flat tire and getting out of the vehicle — surrendering, without incident, to police.