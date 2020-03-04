



— LA Animal Services announced Wednesday they will offer free spay/neuter surgeries to all cat owners in Los Angeles through April 30.

Spay and neuter certificates are available online or by visiting one of the six LA Animal Services Center throughout Los Angeles.

The certificates cover the cost of the procedure at participating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics and mobile spay/neuter clinics.

“Last year, LA Animal Services saw a 20% increase in the number of kittens being brought into our centers in May and June,” said LA Animal Services General Manager Brenda Barnette.

“By spaying and neutering your companion cat, you’re helping to reduce unwanted kitten births in the city.”

The program is available for residents of the City of Los Angeles who are 18 years of age or older.

Free spay or neuter surgeries are for companion cats only. Stray animals are not included.

Once a certificate is received, it must be redeemed at participating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics, and mobile spay/neuter clinics within 10 days of issuance.

For more information, or to find participating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics and mobile spay/neuter clinics in your area, visit laanimalservices.com.

To find your nearest LA Animal Services Center, click here.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)