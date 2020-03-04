Comments
BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) — Police were investigating Wednesday after a body was found inside of a car in Baldwin Hills.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, an unidentified person was found dead inside of an SUV parked in the 4000 block of South La Cienega Boulevard shortly after noon. A deputy was taken to the hospital from the scene after reportedly becoming ill, though the cause of that illness was not immediately known.
The identity of the victim and cause of death were not immediately known.