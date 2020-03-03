(CBS Local)– Taylor Tomlinson is only 26 years old, but she has a whole lot to say in her first comedy special “Quarter-Life Crisis.”

The special is streaming on Netflix now and the Temecula native uses comedy to discuss her childhood, love life, and weddings.

“This is my first one hour special and I’ve been working on it for 10 years,” said Tomlinson in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “The oldest joke in here is four or five years old and the newest is one is a month old because a lot happened last summer. The bulk of it is the last five years and first half of my 20s. I started doing stand-up at 16 and I didn’t have the life experience to talk about politics or social issues. All I had was myself and this special is the things I’ve learned and the ways I’ve messed up and the second half is me trying to guess at when I should have kids, when I should I get married, and why some people are doing it too soon.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Tomlinson says she gets a lot of older fans coming up to her that say they’d never want to go back to their 20s. While the comedian broke off her engagement last summer, she has no issues creating comedic material out of her personal life.

“Relationship stuff specifically goes into the act real quick,” said Tomlinson. “Even if I’m not cool with it, it helps me to get cool with it real quick. If I can write a joke about something that happened that was awful, it’s like OK that happened and I have this money. I had a really bad break up and called off an engagement over the summer and it was after I knew I had the special coming up. For a few months, I had to retool the entire hour.”

“Quarter-Life Crisis” is streaming now.