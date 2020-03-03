NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — Two schools in North Hills, one of which is being used as a voting center, were placed on lockdown on Super Tuesday following reports of a man with a gun.
The Los Angeles Police Department was on scene searching for two of three suspects involved in a possible assault with a deadly weapon attack inside of a Target store on Balboa Boulevard.
One suspect was detained inside of the store, while two others remained outstanding, according to LAPD. Officers set up a perimeter as they searched for the other suspects.
Both Wendell Holmes Middle School and Dearborn Elementary schools were temporarily on lockdown due to the police activity, a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson confirmed.
Dearborn Elementary was being used as a voting center Tuesday. The voters were not impacted by the lockdown.