SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Orange County Health Care Agency has confirmed two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus.

The agency said in a statement Tuesday that its Public Health Laboratory tested two positive cases of COVID-19, a man in his 60s and a female in her 30s who have both recently traveled to countries with widespread transmission.

The HCA sent the samples to the CDC for confirmation, and results are pending.

“The more you look for something, the more likely you are to find it,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer. “Now that our Public Health Laboratory is able to perform COVID-19 testing, we expect to see more cases here in Orange County.”

The HCA is following up with all individuals who have had close contact with the people who have tested positive to inform them they may be at risk of infection, according to the statement. The agency will be monitoring close contacts for symptoms, but said that those who have had casual contact with confirmed cases (such as being in the same grocery store or movie theater) are at minimal risk of developing infection.

Quick suggested Orange County residents take precautions to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus, including covering your coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands frequently.