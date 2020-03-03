SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Orange County man accused of traveling out of state to engage in illicit sexual conduct with minors, including a 6-year-old child, and producing child pornography, surrendered to federal law enforcement Tuesday.
Daniel Seibert, 28, of Lake Forest, was taken into custody by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.
Seibert agreed to plead guilty to three counts charging him with production of child pornography, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and use of a facility of interstate commerce to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
According to his plea agreement, between March 29, 2019, and April 2, 2019, Seibert traveled from California to Michigan to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 6-year-old.
The victim’s mother attempted to render the 6-year-old unconscious by using over-the-counter drugs before having Seibert engage in sex acts with the victim, according to court documents.
Images were recovered during a search depicting the alleged abuse. The victim’s mother is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges in an Oregon court.
Seibert also admitted to traveling to Utah in December 2018 and again in May 2019 to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old victim that he had met online.
During a search of his residence last November, law enforcement also found more than 180 images and 19 videos of child exploitation.
Seibert is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Santa Ana. He faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in federal prison.