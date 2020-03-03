Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An outage left a large portion of Los Angeles International Airport without power Tuesday afternoon.
The outage was reported sometime around noon. Power was knocked out in terminals 1, 2 and 3, LAX confirmed on Twitter. It’s unclear to what extent operations were affected there.
Tom Bradley International Terminal — along with terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 — never lost power during the incident.
Power was fully restored a little before 1 p.m., LAX confirmed.
It’s unclear how many flights may have been canceled or delayed during the event. There was no immediate word on what caused the outage.
Power is being restored now to all terminals. Thanks for your patience.
— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) March 3, 2020