LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An outage left a large portion of Los Angeles International Airport without power Tuesday afternoon.

The outage was reported sometime around noon. Power was knocked out in terminals 1, 2 and 3, LAX confirmed on Twitter. It’s unclear to what extent operations were affected there.

Tom Bradley International Terminal — along with terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 — never lost power during the incident.

Power was fully restored a little before 1 p.m., LAX confirmed.

It’s unclear how many flights may have been canceled or delayed during the event. There was no immediate word on what caused the outage.

