LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Proposition 13, no relation to the 1978 proposition capping property taxes, is a $15 billion bond measure aimed at improving school, community college and university facility projects.
Early returns showed voters were opposed to the measure, with 58% voting against and 42% voting in favor.
The proposition would have allowed the state to borrow $15 billion for school improvements. Schools hoping to get some of that money for capital projects would then put up half the cost of the project, with the other half covered by the state.
Additionally, if the district serves a number of low-income students, the state would have funded projects at a higher rate.
“Schools have pipes with lead in them, they have asbestos,” Shereen Walter, California PTA legislation director, said. “Our school children need to be in environments where they’re safe, where they’re seismic retrofitted.”
The proposition would prioritize projects that remove lead and retrofit school buildings for earthquake safety.
“There’s not money for schools to run the regular programs that they run,” Walter said. “Let alone general fund money that’s going to come forward for school facilities.”
Click here for full Super Tuesday election results.