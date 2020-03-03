



— Incumbent Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón and former federal public defender Rachel Rossi went head-to-head Tuesday for the district attorney seat.

Early returns showed Lacey with a commanding lead over both Gascón and Rossi. Lacey was ahead with 220,295 votes, followed by Gascón with 91,935 and Rossi with 89,269.

“This is not simply a race to elect a DA or to elect me,” Gascón said. “This is really about a national movement. This is about bringing the criminal justice system into the 21st century.”

Gascón held a public event at Union Station Tuesday night while Lacey was said to be spending a private evening with her family.

Lacey, who is completing her second term, was first elected in 2012 beating criminal prosecutor Alan Jackson in a November election with 55% of the vote. In 2016 she was reelected after running unopposed.

But recently, Lacey has faced criticism from groups like Black Lives Matter over her apparent reluctance to prosecute high-profile suspects like Ed Buck and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department who have fatally shot unarmed black men.

Gascón is a former district attorney of San Francisco, having been appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2011 to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Kamala Harris. Gascón was elected to the seat in 2015, and served until he resigned last October.

Gascón, the architect of Proposition 47 which turned a number of non-violent felonies into misdemeanors and erased jail time associated with those crimes, claims on his website that L.A County is the largest county and the largest jailer in the nation.

Rossi is a one-time public defender who also worked in the senate judiciary.

On her website she says on her website that reducing crime and ending mass incarceration are two of her priorities.

