Supreme Court To Hear Challenge On Obamacare's Individual Mandate The Supreme Court said Monday it will take up a closely-watched challenge to the Affordable Care Act as Democrats work to save the health care law.

Black Lives Matter Protests Outside LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home In Granada HillsThe early-morning protest – which included demonstrators in the driveway with signs, bullhorns and chairs – is calling for Lacey to come outside to have a community meeting. Police were called to the area and are standing by.