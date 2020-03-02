Menu
Latest News
Supreme Court To Hear Challenge On Obamacare's Individual Mandate
The Supreme Court said Monday it will take up a closely-watched challenge to the Affordable Care Act as Democrats work to save the health care law.
Black Lives Matter Protests Outside LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home In Granada Hills
The early-morning protest – which included demonstrators in the driveway with signs, bullhorns and chairs – is calling for Lacey to come outside to have a community meeting. Police were called to the area and are standing by.
NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Set For Final Fontana Start Sunday
The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to add one more incredible memory in his final start at Fontana.
George, Leonard Lead Clippers’ 132-103 Rout Of Nuggets
Paul George hit six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Clippers routed Denver 132-103 for their third straight win.
Ex-Rams Player Gregory Robinson Busted With 157 Pounds Of Pot After Renting Car In LA, Driving To Texas
Robinson was selected by the Rams with the No. 2 overall pick in 2014. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Best Of
Best Of LA
#Trending: What's Heating Up Los Angeles' Food Scene This Month
Want the intel on Los Angeles's most talked-about local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been most discussed this month.
Are These Trending Los Angeles Restaurants On Your Radar?
Want the inside word on Los Angeles's buzziest local spots?
Here's What To Do In Los Angeles This Week
From an album release show to a yoga and meditation practice, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Best Of O.C.
Anaheim's Top 4 Traditional American Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving such fare around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to satisfy your appetite.
Santa Ana's Top 4 Spots For Budget-Friendly Sandwiches
Got a hankering for sandwiches?
Irvine's Top 4 Japanese Spots
Craving Japanese food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top such spots around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
Supreme Court To Hear Challenge On Obamacare’s Individual Mandate
March 2, 2020 at 7:31 am
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare
Obamacare individual mandate
