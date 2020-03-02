CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A wild pursuit in San Bernardino ended with a sheriff’s deputy crashing into a parked car.

The chase started at about 8 p.m. Sunday when the driver failed to yield at Baseline and Bobbet Drive in San Bernardino.

The suspect hit at least one other car during the pursuit.

A second deputy that was further back in the pursuit hit a bump in the road at 5th and Sunnyside. Cell phone video shows the deputy’s SUV launching into the air before hitting a parked truck.

The deputy was not hurt, but the suspect got away.

