Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A wild pursuit in San Bernardino ended with a sheriff’s deputy crashing into a parked car.
The chase started at about 8 p.m. Sunday when the driver failed to yield at Baseline and Bobbet Drive in San Bernardino.
The suspect hit at least one other car during the pursuit.
A second deputy that was further back in the pursuit hit a bump in the road at 5th and Sunnyside. Cell phone video shows the deputy’s SUV launching into the air before hitting a parked truck.
The deputy was not hurt, but the suspect got away.