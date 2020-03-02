Comments
LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputy’s patrol vehicle in Lynwood Monday night.
According to the department, a deputy from the Lynwood station struck the pedestrian on the 12300 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.while responding to a call for service.
Both the deputy and pedestrian were taken to a hospital.
The deputy was said to be doing OK while the pedestrian was said to be in extremely critical condition.
A portion of Long Beach Boulevard was closed as deputies investigated.