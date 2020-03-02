



– An Orange County Fire Authority crew based in Irvine has self-quarantined after allegedly coming into contact with a possible coronavirus patient.

The agency reported Monday that four personnel from Fire Station No. 20, located at 7050 Corsair, decided to self-quarantine after they transported a patient Saturday night to a local hospital who had recently traveled internationally and showed symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The firefighters quarantined themselves inside the fire station as a precaution. They were all tested and are awaiting results.

The rest of the Engine Company 20 firefighters who were not on the call, including the battalion chief, were moved to another station.

As of Monday morning, the O.C. Health Care Agency had reported only one confirmed case of coronavirus in the county. That patient has fully recovered.

The O.C. Board of Supervisors approved an emergency program Monday morning which calls for more specific training for first responders and medical providers on how to handle coronavirus patients. It will make it easier for the county to call on additional resources from state and federal authorities if there is an outbreak, officials say.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic.

