



— Orange County Supervisors have called an emergency meeting Monday morning to talk about plans to train first responders and medical providers on how to handle coronavirus patients.

The federal government decided Friday against housing any quarantined coronavirus patients in Costa Mesa, prompting a judge to remove a court hearing about the issue from Monday’s calendar, according to Costa Mesa city officials.

“I think the fact that we succeeded in pushing back on Fairview being a repository of COVID-19 patients doesn’t mean we’re in the clear as a county,” Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do said. “We’ve been given warning by the CDC and the World Health Organization today that this pandemic may be severe, so it is time for us to look internally and make sure we have an adequate plan in place…We need a game plan and playbook in place so we don’t make mistakes.”

Orange County has just one confirmed case of coronavirus. Two patients in Washington State died over the weekend of coronavirus, and new cases were confirmed in New York, Rhode Island and Florida, bringing the U.S. total to 89 as of Monday morning, up from 65 on Friday night.

Fears of the potential pandemic caused a run in Los Angeles County this weekend on essentials like water, canned foods, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.