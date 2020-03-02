LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — A Mylar balloon that came into contact with power lines caused a slew of problems in La Puente Monday evening.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they responded to the 700 block of Willow Ave. just after 4 p.m. after the balloon came into contact with some wires causing them to spark.
The power lines then fell on residential structures energizing utilities inside of the homes, causing the gas lines to fail, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Captain.
Upon their arrival, they found water leaking underground as well as damage to a gas line.
At least 39 people were displaced as a result of the gas leak, L.A. County Fire said.
Red Cross was on scene assisting those that have been displaced.
So Cal Gas was said to have stopped most of the leak. No injuries were immediately reported.