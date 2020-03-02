Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is dead after an argument in Hollywood erupted in gunfire that also sent three people to hospitals.
Two men were in a white Range Rover were arguing before they stopped on Yucca Street, near Hollywood and Highland, and started shooting at each other at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Both men were hit. Two women in a passing car were wounded in the gun battle.
When police arrived, they found one of the men on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man drove himself to a hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition.
The condition of the two wounded women was not known.