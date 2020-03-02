



— Multiple lanes of the 60 Freeway are set to close overnight Monday and every night until Saturday in Jurupa Valley as part of the “60 Swarm,” Caltrans announced.

Beginning at 9 p.m., two of the four lanes on the eastbound 60 will be closed as well as up to four of five lanes on the westbound 60 while crews work on a series of infrastructure improvements.

According to Caltrans, the closures on the eastbound side will generally be from Valley Way in Jurupa Valley to the 60/91/215 interchange in downtown Riverside.

On the westbound side, the closures will run from Country Village Road in Jurupa Valley to Euclid Avenue in Ontario.

The closures will be lifted at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Each night’s closures are expected to run from during the same hours, according to Caltrans.

The roadwork is part of the “60 Swarm” which closed the 60 Freeway, weekends at a time, for four months last summer. Caltrans has been closing parts of a 12-mile stretch of the freeway for weekends at a time.

Caltrans has been working to re-pave the notoriously worn-down lanes between the 15 Freeway in Ontario and the 215/91 split in Riverside.

The 60 Swarm is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. For more details, click here.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)