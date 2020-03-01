Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officials were searching Sunday for a 70-year-old man who has gone missing from an assisted living facility in Lake Balboa.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officials were searching Sunday for a 70-year-old man who has gone missing from an assisted living facility in Lake Balboa.
Steve Verdugo is a resident at Cedars Assisted Living. He was reportedly last seen walking east across Louise Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. wearing a heavy jacket.
Verdugo suffers from diabetes and dementia. He also regularly has dialysis treatment.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to reach out to LAPD.