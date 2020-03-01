1. Nate’s Korner

Topping the list is Nate’s Korner. Located at 3960 S. Main St., Suite D, the breakfast and brunch spot is also the most popular budget-friendly sandwich destination in Santa Ana, boasting four stars out of 2,042 reviews on Yelp.

According to Yelp, Nate’s Korner specializes in hoagies and subs, as well as breakfast burritos, homemade chili, soups and salads. Stop by in the morning for a steak and egg sandwich, or opt for ham and swiss on rye, whole wheat or a croissant.

2. Blackmarket Bakery

Next up is downtown’s Blackmarket Bakery, at 211 N. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast/brunch spot, serving sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

According to Yelp, “the original business started in an industrial park, focusing on wholesale baking and selling at farmers market throughout the county.” The menu features grilled sandwiches like The Gobbler — turkey, bacon, brie, sliced apples, cranberries and basil mayo on a Dutch crunch roll.

3. The Habit Burger Grill

Then there’s a location of the popular The Habit Burger Grill chain, at 2777 N. Main St. It’s another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive spot to score burgers, sandwiches and salads four stars out of 574 reviews.

The eatery offers an assortment of sandwiches, including the chicken club with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado and mayo; the tri-tip steak with barbecue or teriyaki sauce; and the ahi tuna filet with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce.

4. Gusto’s Deli

Last but not least is Gusto’s Deli, which offers sandwiches and gelato in Lacy. It’s another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 90 Yelp reviews.

“Gusto’s Deli is a specialty subs and gelato shop, where we take pride in our menu of handcrafted sandwiches featuring our signature Dutch-crunch bread and house garlic sauce, along with our hand-made gelato,” it states on Yelp.

Intrigued? Head over to 605 E. Santa Ana Blvd. to see for yourself.