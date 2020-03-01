POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a documented gang member and previously convicted murderer was arrested in Pomona on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen firearm.
Samuel Boyd, 27, of Pomona was taken into custody just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Fuego Avenue, according to Pomona police.
Police say officers were in the area working on gang suppression at the time, and conducted a traffic stop due to suspected vehicle code violations.
During their investigation, officers say they located a loaded firearm they suspect is stolen in the vehicle.
A 7-year-old child related to Boyd was in the car at the time. The child was released to her legal guardian.
Boyd was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen firearm, and child endangerment, among other charges.
No further details were provided. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.