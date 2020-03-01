LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three people are injured, including a young boy, after two separate shootings in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles Saturday night.
A man and a child were shot around 5 p.m. in the the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, according to Los Angeles police officer Mike Lopez. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition, Lopez said.
Three suspects fled the area on foot after the shooting but they have not yet been identified. KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen reports the incident is believed to be gang-related.
About two hours later, a second shooting happened nearby at Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, where one person was shot.
It’s unclear if the two shootings are related. Officials are investigating.
Police held a “Pray for Peace Gathering” on March 1 in response to the shootings.
PLEASE JOIN US! pic.twitter.com/3sfgKbgavZ
— LAPD Southwest (@LAPD_Southwest) March 1, 2020
