



— The presidential primary won’t be the only thing on the ballot on March 3. There will also be a special election for California’s 25th Congressional District.

The race for Katie Hill’s seat in the 25th Congressional District is heating up after the freshman Democrat resigned last year amid a scandal and ethics probe.

On the Democratic ticket: college professor and Pastor Robert Cooper III, businessman F. David Rudnick, L.A. County health employee Getro Elize, attorney Anibal Valdez-Ortega, media personality Cenk Uygur and assemblywoman Christy Smith.

“I’m not going to be trying to sell myself to you as a candidate,” Smith said. “I will be here to work for you as your legislator.”

Smith has already landed big endorsements from the likes of the Democratic party and Hill, whose seat she’s hoping to fill.

Uygur, who hosts online political opinion show The Young Turks, has drummed up support among progressives and

“I don’t want to work with Donald Trump,” Uygur said. “I want to defeat Donald Trump.”

Smith prides herself as someone who can garner support from liberals and conservatives.

In 2018, she won the race to become a state assemblywoman in the 28th district, which was a seat held by Republicans for decades.

“I am keeping the focus on what the voters in this district need. I am keeping the focus on our environmental challenges, our year-round wildfire season in our community, public safety in our great public schools,” Smith said.

Uygur has a drastically different approach to politics, and he is bold in expressing his view.

“I don’t understand people who say, ‘No, Cenk, do not highlight the differences between you two. Pretend you’re the same.’ That’s not how elections work,” Uygur said. “The idea that Democrats are going to get Republicans to vote for them by being moderate is absurd. You’re not going to get a Trump voter to vote for you by being a moderate Democrat endorsed by Nancy Pelosi.”

Smith called the people of the 25th district an “issued-based” community that reject “political mudslinging” cycle after cycle.

The 25th district stretches from Santa Clarita to Simi Valley.