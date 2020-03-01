Comments
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Another horse has died at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
A 5-year-old gelding named Chosen Vessel was the ninth horse to die since the racing season at the park began in December.
The park says the horse suffered a fracture on the front left ankle and wasn’t able to recover. It had to be euthanized.
Chosen Vessel got hurt during the final race. At least 45 horses have died at Santa Anita since December of 2018.
Racing officials said they’ve made substantial improvements to protect horses at the track.