ANAHEIM (Hoodline) – Craving traditional American food?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving such fare around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to satisfy your appetite.
March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Anaheim area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Estimated daily customers at Anaheim-area restaurants rose to 56 per business in March of last year, 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Latte Da Ristorante
First on the list is Latte Da Ristorante. Located at 751 S. Weir Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, it’s the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Anaheim, boasting four stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp.
2. Blue Bayou Restaurant
Next up is Anaheim Resort’s Blue Bayou Restaurant, at 1313 S. Harbor Blvd. With four stars out of 3,567 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole and traditional American spot has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Goldenwest Diner
Southwest Anaheim’s Goldenwest Diner, at 990 S. Euclid St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the diner, breakfast/brunch and traditional American spot four stars out of 139 reviews.
4. Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Last but not least is a member of the Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain in Anaheim Resort. It’s another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,715 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2041 S. Harbor Blvd. to see for yourself.