LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was a sea of pink on the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday.
Thousands of breast cancer survivors, people living with metastatic breast cancer, families, volunteers and neighbors came together on Feb. 29 at Dodger Stadium to unite in the fight against breast cancer for the 2020 Komen Los Angeles County More Than Pink Walk.
Before the walk began, there was an opening ceremony where participants listened to inspirational stories about resilience. Teams set off for the walk around 9 a.m. with comfortable shoes, sunscreen, water, smartphones and fun signs all in tow.
That was followed by a music-filled post-walk celebration with snacks and activities to celebrate finishing the walk.
75 percent of the funds from the walk stay here locally, according to Komen LA. County. The remaining 25 percent funds national research.