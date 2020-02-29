Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a young girl were shot in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, according to Los Angeles police officer Mike Lopez.
They were taken to a hospital in stable condition, Lopez said.
Three suspects fled the area on foot after the shooting but they have not yet been identified.
Lopez said it’s unknown at this time if the incident is gang-related.
An investigation is under way.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)