ORANGE (CBSLA) — White nationalist propaganda stickers were placed around the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Orange County on Saturday three days ahead of the March 3 primary, according to officials.
The party said in a news release that the white nationalist group, which they opted not to name “in order to minimize press attention that the group may receive,” is recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The Democratic Party of Orange County says it plans to file a police report.
“It’s clear that this vandalism is intended to intimidate and suppress voters. It will not work,” said party chair Ada Briceño. “We stand united in the strongest possible condemnation of hate. We want to assure voters that intimidation is not tolerated.”
Briceño also called upon elected Republicans officials in the county to speak out against white nationalism, saying, “It will take both our parties to push hate out of politics and out of Orange County.”