LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The record-breaking warm temperatures this week may have been the envy of the country, but it could be a bad sign for California’s fire season.
The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than two-thirds of the state is now “abnormally dry.” A large swath of Central and Northern California are now considered to be in moderate drought conditions.
February is typically one of the year’s wettest months of the year, but this year has been one of the driest on record.
The U.S. National Weather Service out of Oxnard said Thursday that while Southern California had normal precipitation in December, January and February have been extremely dry.
Graphics showing the percent of average precipitation across California over the past 30-days, 60-days and current Water Year (since October 1, 2019).#CAdrought #CAwater #CAwx #LAweather #SoCal #LArain pic.twitter.com/xXqanz20eg
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 27, 2020
However, temperatures are expected to cool Friday, and a cold system is expected to bring scattered rain and mountain showers to the region Sunday.