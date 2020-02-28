Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A clerk at a 7-Eleven store in Riverside was shot and killed early Friday morning in one of several 7-Eleven robberies in the area.
According to Riverside police, at around 3:20 a.m., a customer called 911 after entering the store, located at 6692 Indiana Ave., and discovering the male clerk with multiple gunshot wounds.
The clerk died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
There was no immediate suspect information.
At least three 7-Eleven stores in Riverside County were hit by armed robbers overnight, including one in Perris and another in Moreno Valley. It’s unclear if all three robberies are connected.
