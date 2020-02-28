



— A 21-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man faces charges of rape and extortion after authorities say he raped a woman he tried to blackmailed on Snapchat.

Glenn Cranford was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of forcible rape and extortion. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says they came to arrest him after an investigation involving an extortion attempt on Snapchat that led to a woman being raped.

The woman told San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies that she received a message on Snapchat from someone using the handle @cam_ford20, requesting nude photos for money. She said she did not know the user, but sent him some photos and a video, authorities said.

The user refused to pay, and instead threatened to show the photos to people she knew on social media if she did not send more or meet up with him, sheriff’s officials said. The woman refused to do either.

Five days later, the woman got another message from another user @martycranford, who said he knew who was trying to extort her and could get the photos and videos and delete them, according to investigators. He refused to do it for free, and asked to meet with the woman.

The woman drove to Sunflower Street in Rancho Cucamonga from Long Beach to meet Cranford, who got into her car and instructed her to drive to Heritage Park, then park in a dirt lot, according to the sheriff’s department. She complied, believing Cranford was going to help her delete her photos and video.

At the park, authorities say Cranford raped the woman, then demanded she drive him back to Sunflower Street. He later told her he spoke with @cam_ford20 and that her video and photos had been deleted, officials said.

The investigation determined that Cranford and @cam_ford20 were the same person, the sheriff’s department said. Detectives say they believe Cranford may have blackmailed other women via Snapchat using handles such as @jacobgibs2019 and @jenkins9131.

Cranford is being held on $250,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about Cranford or the investigation can call Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at (909) 477-2800.