



— The driver of a vehicle struck by a suspected stolen vehicle Thursday night on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys said Friday he was doing well.

Video of the crash showed the heart-stopping collision and spin out that ended the pursuit by Los Angeles Police Department officers. That suspect vehicle careened into a utility pole, ejecting three passengers in the process.

The innocent victims of that accident were Vikram Samra and his passenger who were headed southbound on the freeway in a white vehicle when the frightening scene unfolded.

“Doing well,” Samra said. “A little sore, very grateful.”

Samra said he never saw the car coming at him. He watched the video of what happened Friday morning.

“It was really intense to actually see the actual footage of it,” he said. “I was pumping the breaks the entire time, and I just remember looking at my friend and saying that this can’t be the way it ends. Luckily exactly where it stopped was right on the shoulder of the highway.”

Samra said he and his passenger tried to help those who had been ejected from the suspect vehicle.

“The girl was kind of like in the road, so we were kind of scared and just kind of directing traffic away from that area,” he said.

Two other teens, including the 18-year-old driver tried to run from the scene, but police quickly took them into custody.

Police also said they found a gun in the suspect vehicle and said they believed the crime was gang related.

“You never think that you would actually ever be involved or even see it in person,” Samra said. “It’s sad that that’s the world that we live in now.”

The three teens taken to the hospital following the crash are all listed in stable condition.