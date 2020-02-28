Comments
WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — Groundbreaking hip-hop artist and actor Ice Cube was honored Friday with the UCLA Anderson School of Management 2020 Game Changer Award.
The award recognizes influential business owners in media, entertainment, and sports.
Ice Cube founded the influential hip-hop group N.W.A back in the 1980s and has since starred in Oscar-nominated films and produced movie franchises like “Friday.”
The entrepreneur also co-founded the BIG3 basketball league alongside entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz.