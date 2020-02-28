



— A former Los Angles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot in the parking lot of the Lancaster sheriff’s station pleaded not guilty Friday to three criminal charges.

Angel Reinosa, who was a rookie deputy when he reported being shot last August, was charged Jan. 16 with two felony counts of insurance fraud and one misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

“He strongly denies the allegations made against him,” Dmitry Gorin, Reinosa’s attorney, said in a written statement. “The defense intends to demonstrate reasonable doubt that any crime was committed. There is evidence in the police investigation contrary to the position of the government. We expect that testimony in court will demonstrate that Mr. Reinosa lacked criminal intent. We hope everyone can keep an open mind before all evidence is presented.”

Following an earlier court appearance, Gorin said his client believed “strongly that he was shot” and said the 21-year-old received “extensive medical treatment at the hospital.”

Reinosa reported that he was shot in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot of the Lancaster sheriff’s station in the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard at about 2:50 p.m. Aug. 21. The reported ambush triggered a full response from the sheriff’s department including a massive containment perimeter and an exhaustive, hours-long search of an apartment building where Reinosa said the shot came from.

A nearby school was also placed on lockdown as dozens of SWAT deputies descended on the scene.

On Aug. 24, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that the shooting was a hoax and that Reinosa was no longer with the department.

Reinosa is due back in court April 27. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 5.5 years in jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

