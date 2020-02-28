SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 25-year-old Costa Mesa Man who killed a woman and her 2-year-old grandchild in a hit-and-run nearly five years ago was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in prison.
Alec Abraham was convicted Feb. 4 of two counts of second-degree murder for the June 10, 2015 Irvine crash that killed 54-year-old Katherine Hampton of Lake Forest and Kaydence Hampton. The toddler’s mother, Megan, suffered a broken jaw while her other child, Nathaniel, who was 7 at the time, suffered a broken collarbone.
Abraham was speeding when he T-boned the car Katherine was driving, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Whitney Bokosky.
He was driving a Ford Mustang downhill on Alton Parkway when he swerved into a left-turn lane around idling traffic at a red line and slammed into Katherine’s Chevrolet Cruz at Barranca Parkway, Bokosky said.
She said Abraham then got out of the Mustang following the crash and checked on the victims before leaving the scene.
Shellbee Hampton, a relative of the victims, said she was glad the man who killed her niece and mother-in-law will not be able to take any more lives.
“I honestly don’t believe he has any remorse,” Shellbee said. “I don’t think his family has any remorse for what they have done to us. The way that they withheld themselves in court was, honestly, disgusting.”
At one point during the hearing, Abraham asked to fire his attorney, represent himself and delay the proceeding. After the judge refused, Abraham said, “I’m a victim in this case.”