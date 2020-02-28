COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – The federal government has decided not to quarantine coronavirus patients in Costa Mesa, according to a court documents.
On Saturday, Costa Mesa residents and city officials gathered for an emergency meeting to discuss the growing concerns over the transfer to Fairview Developmental Center for a group of California patients who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise line and have tested positive for coronavirus.
City leaders filed the injunction in an effort to protect residents and a judge agreed to put a hold on the decision.
Health officials in Los Angeles County, meanwhile, announced a Korean Air flight attendant who worked flights out of Los Angeles International Airport before being diagnosed with coronavirus “was not symptomatic” and “did not pose any risk to others.
“The CDC confirmed the flight attendant did not develop symptoms until after departing L.A. County,” according to L.A. Public Health.
The flight attendant, who was diagnosed with the virus in South Korea, is said to have worked flights between LAX and Seoul on Feb. 19 and 20.