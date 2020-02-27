Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police in Santa Ana sought the public’s help Thursday in locating a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store and fought with a clerk after he did not have enough money to pay for his items.
On Monday, Feb. 24, the suspect entered the 7-Eleven located in the 2600 Block of North Bristol and selected several items.
According to authorities, when the suspect went to pay, he became aggressive with the clerk when he did not have the money to pay for his items.
Surveillance video showed the suspect then assault the clerk when he tried to retrieve the items.
The suspect then briefly left the store, before returning to steal items off the counter and a tray of lotto scratchers.
He was seen fleeing the scene riding a skateboard westbound on Memory Lane.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-245-8362 or dgreaver@santa-ana.org. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.