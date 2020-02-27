Riverside Doctor Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges After Allegedly Seeing Patients While Under The Influence Dr. Keith Curtis, 52, was arrested on Feb. 20 after leaving his office, according to Riverside police, who say he was found to be in possession of three bags of methamphetamine.

California Reports First Case Of Community-Acquired Coronavirus, Schools Work To Educate FamiliesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the patient as a resident of Solano County who was now hospitalized in Sacramento for treatment. The CDC said the person did not travel and was not knowingly exposed to anyone who was infected.