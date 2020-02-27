RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside family practice doctor faces drug and gun charges Thursday after police were tipped off he was under the influence while seeing patients.
Dr. Keith Curtis, 52, was arrested on Feb. 20 after leaving his office, according to Riverside police, who say he was found to be in possession of three bags of methamphetamine. A search of Curtis’ office turned up an illegal drug pipe and a shotgun, police said.
At another office used by Curtis, police say they found the upper receiver of an AR-15-style rifle and ammunition. A search of Curtis’ home turned up more methamphetamine and firearms, police said.
The doctor admitted to detectives he used illegal narcotics while conducting his medical practice, according to Riverside police.
Curtis was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal narcotics, being under the influence of illegal narcotics and being a prohibited person from owning or possessing firearms due to drug addiction.
According to the California Medical Board, Curtis holds a license as an osteopathic physician and surgeon that is in current standing. He has no previous records of convictions or disciplinary actions.
Curtis was released last Friday on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 21.