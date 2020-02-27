CARSON (CBSLA) — Feb. 27 marked the anniversary of a double loss for a Carson family.
Michele Love and her son Jordan were killed in 2016 and police are still trying to find who is responsible.
If you have information, we urge you to please come forward.
You can report information to #LASD Homicide Detectives at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously to @LACrimeStopper1 at (800) 222-8477.#Carson 2/2 pic.twitter.com/NPIuOYhqAz
— LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) February 28, 2020
Loved ones released balloons in their honor Thursday outside the home where the pair was gunned down.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Carson Station tweeted that “when our community hurts, we hurt also.”
When our community hurts, we hurt also. Today we stand alongside the Love Family and Friends in remembrance of murder victims Michele-Kelly and Jordan Love. The mother and son were killed in a shooting in front of their home just before midnight on February 27, 2016. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mj9LRAuJ28
— LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) February 28, 2020
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.