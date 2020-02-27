CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
CARSON (CBSLA) — Feb. 27 marked the anniversary of a double loss for a Carson family.

Michele Love and her son Jordan were killed in 2016 and police are still trying to find who is responsible.

Loved ones released balloons in their honor Thursday outside the home where the pair was gunned down.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Carson Station tweeted that “when our community hurts, we hurt also.”

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

 

