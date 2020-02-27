PERRIS (CBSLA) – Law enforcement in Cheyenne, Wyoming, arrested a man wanted for a triple murder after the bodies of three men were discovered on the grounds of a Perris cemetery.
On Thursday, officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a silver 2007 GMC with a CA license plate.
The driver of the vehicle was the wanted suspect, 33-year-old Jose Luis Torres Garcia. Also located in the vehicle was 15 pounds of marijuana, authorities said.
On Monday, Feb. 17, deputies from the Perris Station responded to the 900 Block of N. Perris Blvd in the city of Perris in regards to a report of three males on the ground unresponsive.
The three victims — 50-year-old Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 38-year-old Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel and 28-year-old Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel — were all found dead next to a grave bearing the name of Uver Hernandez Castaneda.
Casteneda was a local man who was killed in Mexico in a reported cartel-related hit.
After going through security footage taken from around the area, police determined that Garcia had been with the three victims the same day they were killed.
Police said Garcia had two unrelated misdemeanor warrants in Riverside and San Mateo counties and has been twice deported.