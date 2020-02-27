SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A police pursuit with a hearse which had been stolen with a body inside ended in a wreck during rush hour Thursday morning on the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.
An L.A. County Sheriff’s official confirmed to CBS2 that the crashed Lincoln Navigator was the same one which was stolen in Pasadena on Wednesday evening. A casket containing a body was found in the crashed vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.
The crash occurred a little before 7:50 a.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway at Vernon Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
Sky2 footage showed officers surrounding the hearse, which had significant front-end damage. A suspect was taken into custody.
All southbound lanes were shut down.
On Wednesday night, a 2017 black Lincoln Navigator was stolen from out in front of St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church in unincorporated Pasadena. A casket holding a woman’s body was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.