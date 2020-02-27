LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief crossed the street out of uniform Thursday to see who would, and more importantly, wouldn’t stop at a pedestrian crosswalk.
The department shared a video of Deputy Chief Blake Chow crossing the street on Twitter, saying “Today, LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow literally put his safety on the line to catch drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. You be the judge…violation of 21950 of the California Vehicle Code?”
At least eight vehicles could be seen driving through the crosswalk before a driver finally stops as Chow inches into the street. Multiple cars in other lanes failed to stop as he slowly made his way across.
The code in question, California Vehicle Code 21950, states, “The driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection, except as otherwise provided in this chapter.”
At the end of the video, two motorcycle officers took off in the direction of the cars that failed to yield.
Solution … lighted crosswalks with blinking lights,they make a huge difference.