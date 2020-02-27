“Ram” the owl was released Wednesday night in a ceremony at East La Loma Avenue and Price Road in Camarillo, the Ventura County Fire Department reports.

On Nov. 2, firefighters battling the Maria Fire south of Santa Paula discovered Ram walking around and appearing confused, suffering from smoke inhalation. The firefighters took him to Camarillo Wildlife Rehabilitation, where he was diagnosed with a broken furcula, the equivalent of a broken collar bone, the fire department reports.

After several months of treatment, Ram made a full recovery.

The Maria Fire erupted amid powerful Santa Ana Winds on South Mountain on the night of Oct. 31. It consumed 9,999 acres, destroyed four structures and forced more than 8,000 people to flee. It was fully contained on Nov. 6.

The cause is still under investigation. However, Southern California Edison notified state regulators that at about 13 minutes prior to the fire breaking out, “SCE re-energized a 16KV circuit near the area” of the blaze.

"Ram" the owl was released this evening. He has had a full recovery and will be finding his way home. "Safe flight Ram" says @RamsNFL We are so happy to see our local resources working together to better everyone's future. Camarillo wildlife rehabilitation worked on Ram

