



— K-pop sensation BTS has canceled shows in Korea amid Coronavirus concerns, Variety reported Thursday.

The band, who has two shows scheduled at the Rose Bowl on May 2 and 3, was planning on kicking off their “Map of the Soul” world tour at the shows in Korea.

According to their official Twitter, their shows at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 have been canceled and ticket holders will be automatically refunded, Variety said.

“It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay,” the announcement read. “Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration.”

On Tuesday, concerns over the spread of the coronavirus forced organizers to postpone the Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

The same day, a flight attendant for Korean Air who worked several flights out of Los Angeles International Airport has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

It was suspected she may have contracted the virus from a South Korean church group who were on a pilgrimage to Israel, the Yonghap News Agency reports.

So far, 30 members of that church group have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to South Korean health authorities.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old U.S. soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea has also tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

Though unconfirmed, a third Rose Bowl date appeared to have been added to the group’s tour dates.