We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to deduce which eateries have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on a number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance. Then we analyzed foot traffic data from SafeGraph to validate the trends.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.

Silverlake Ramen

PHOTO: SILVERLAKE RAMEN/YELP

Open since January 2020, this spot to score ramen and noodles is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Noodles” on Yelp.

Citywide, noodle spots saw a median 1.1% increase in new reviews over the past month. Silverlake Ramen only recently appeared on Yelp, but while many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, it has seen strong initial popularity.

“Silverlake Ramen was created with a combined passion and experience for creating ramen that embodies delicious quality and traditional ingredients,” it states on its Yelp profile. “We stand true to our ramen, and believe it’s the best we’ve ever had… Cooked up by two chefs who drove their love for noodles and ramen, they dreamed up a brand that would be unpretentious and original in its way of thinking.”

Located at 3465 W. Sixth St., Suite 160 in Koreatown, Silverlake Ramen’s menu includes spicy tonkotsu ramen, vegetarian ramen and mazemen, also known as no broth ramen. View the menu here.

Silverlake Ramen is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Chell Sotoon Grill

PHOTO: CHELL SOTOON GRILL/YELP

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Beverly Grove’s Chell Sotoon Grill, the Persian/Iranian, Mediterranean and halal spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Mediterranean” on Yelp saw a median 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, Chell Sotoon Grill appeared on Yelp relatively recently. Many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, but it has seen a surge of interest.

Open at 400 S. San Vicente Blvd. since September 2019, Chell Sotoon Grill features hummus, salmon kebab and beef shish kebab.

Chell Sotoon Grill is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Muncheez

Van Nuys’ Muncheez is also making waves. Open since December 2019 at 16067 Vanowen St., the traditional American spot is relatively new to Yelp, but has seen a surge of new reviews, while all businesses tagged “American (Traditional)” on Yelp saw an increase of 1.2% for new reviews in the past month.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Los Angeles’ traditional American category: General Admission has seen a 112.1% increase in reviews.

Muncheez serves steak nachos, double cheeseburger and BLT sandwich. Over the past month, it’s seen its Yelp rating improve from 3.5 stars to four stars.

Muncheez is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.–midnight on weekends. (It’s closed on Wednesday.)

Met Him At A Bar

PHOTO: JAYLEEN Y./YELP

Mid-Wilshire’s Met Him At A Bar is the city’s buzziest Italian spot by the numbers.

The Italian spot and cocktail bar, which has been open at 801 S. La Brea since December 2019, is still relatively new to Yelp but has seen a surge of new reviews. Meanwhile, the median new review count for the Yelp category “Italian” was up 1.2% over the past month.

Met Him At A Bar offers spaghetti pomodoro, truffle ravioli and cacio e pepe. See what else is on the menu.

Met Him At A Bar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.