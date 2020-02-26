Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — SpaceX will be landing soon at the Port of Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lease 18 acres of the former Bethlehem shipyard to Hawthorne-based SpaceX for new facilities that will house aerospace research, design and manufacturing on Terminal Island.
The new deal leases the space for almost $2 million a year for 10 years.
The new facility will be home to 130 engineering jobs, plus construction work, estimated to include about 700 other jobs.
SpaceX had tried to lease the space before to build its Super Heavy rocket in 2018, but the deal fell through. That rocket was instead built and tested at a facility in South Texas.