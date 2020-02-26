



— Officials announced Wednesday that a new college football bowl game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood starting this year.

The LA Bowl will be a matchup of the top bowl team selection from the Mountain West Conference and the fifth selection from the Pac-12 Conference. It will be held at SoFi Stadium through 2025.

“We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “The entertainment presence of the new facility will provide great experiences for our student-athletes and fans as the Pac-12 continues its postseason matchup with the Mountain West.”

Mountain West and Pac-12 teams have faced off for the past two decades in the Las Vegas Bowl at the home of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. That game, which is moving to Allegiant Stadium, will now feature a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten or SEC team.

“Los Angeles is a tremendous market firmly within our footprint that is home to a large number of our member institutions’ alumni and the area from which many of our student-athletes are recruited,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “This will be a top-flight postseason destination for the No. 1 selection from our Conference.”

An exact date for the December game has not yet been announced.

Taylor Swift will be the first to take the stage at SoFi Stadium this summer. Other upcoming events at the new home for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams are performances by Kenney Chesney, Guns N’ Roses, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs and Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

The stadium will also play host to WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.