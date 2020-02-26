LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A well-known Los Angeles chef and restaurant owner is recovering Wednesday after being hit by a car in front of a restaurant he is about to open in Beverlywood.

Walter Manzke, the owner of the popular Hancock Park restaurant Republique, was hit by a car on Feb. 19 in the 9500 block of Pico Boulevard, near Beverly Drive, according to Melissa Koujakian, Republique’s director of operations. The driver stayed at the scene, she said.

Manzke was hit near Bicyclette, a new restaurant he and his wife Margarita expect to open this spring, Koujakian said.

The chef suffered several serious injuries, including collapsed lungs, broken ribs, a fractured collarbone and cuts and scrapes to his face, according to Eater LA.

The chef told reporter and author Michael Krikorian he did not remember the collision and was unconscious for more than 20 hours, but was glad to be alive and that his wife and children were not with him.

Koujakian said Manzke remained hospitalized Tuesday night, but is expected to be released soon.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)